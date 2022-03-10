Baba Bakala Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Baba Bakala Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Baba Bakala is an assembly constituency in the Amritsar district, in the Majha region of the state of Punjab.

The Baba Bakala legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 20, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the Scheduled Caste category and it falls in the Khadoor Sahib Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Punjab Legislative Assembly elections, Baba Bakala was won by Santokh Singh of the INC. He defeated SAD's Manjit Singh Manna Mianwind.

Before that, in the 2012 Punjab vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by SAD's Manjit Singh Manna Mianwind (E).

In the 2017 assembly polls, Santokh Singh garnered 45,965 votes, securing 17.59 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 6,587 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 2.52 percent.

The total number of voters in the Baba Bakala constituency stands at 1,99,929 with 96,042 male voters and 1,03,873 female voters.

The Baba Bakala constituency has a literacy level of 71.75 percent.