Azamgarh Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Azamgarh Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Azamgarh is an assembly constituency in the Azamgarh district, in the East region of the state of Uttar Pradesh.

The Azamgarh legislative assembly constituency went to polls on March 7, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Azamgarh Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Azamgarh was won by Durga Prasad of the SP. He defeated BJP's Akhilesh. Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by SP's Durga Prasad Yadav.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Durga Prasad garnered 88087 votes, securing 41.17 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 26262 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 12.27 percent.

The Azamgarh constituency has

The Azamgarh constituency has a literacy level