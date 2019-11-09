Politics
Ayodhya Verdict: Zafaryab Jilani says Sunni Waqf Board not satisfied with judgement, may file a review petition
Updated : November 09, 2019 12:28 PM IST
A five-judge bench of the Supreme Court formed to resolve the Ayodhya dispute paved the way to build a temple through central government-monitored trust and ruled that Muslims must get alternate land to build a mosque.
The court has given the central government 3 months to formulate a scheme for the trust that will make necessary regulations for the management of the trust.
It added that suitable land of 5 acres should be handed over to the Sunni Waqf Board.
