TOP NEWS »

#SCAyodhaVerdict#TelecomWar#YesBank
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Politics
Legal

Ayodhya Verdict: Supreme Court allows construction of Ram Mandir on disputed land subject to conditions; says give alternate land to Muslims

Updated : November 09, 2019 12:30 PM IST

The history of the dispute dates way back to 1853 when the first incident of communal violence over the Ayodhya issue was recorded.
The case had been keenly contested in various courts since the demolition of Babri Masjid in 1992 and has been driving the politics of the country in one way or the other.
More than 2,000 people have been killed in the Hindu-Muslim riots that followed the demolition of Babri Masjid in 1992 by Hindu groups.
Ayodhya Verdict: Supreme Court allows construction of Ram Mandir on disputed land subject to conditions; says give alternate land to Muslims
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Sun Pharma Q2 profit at Rs 1,065 crore: Here's what brokerages are recommending on the stock

Sun Pharma Q2 profit at Rs 1,065 crore: Here's what brokerages are recommending on the stock

RBI DG appointment: 1 RBI official, 3 IAS officers & 3 economists interviewed

RBI DG appointment: 1 RBI official, 3 IAS officers & 3 economists interviewed

Sun Pharma Q2 net profit at Rs 1,065 crore, misses estimates

Sun Pharma Q2 net profit at Rs 1,065 crore, misses estimates

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV