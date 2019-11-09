Ayodhya verdict: SC says Nirmohi Akhara not a 'shebait'. What does the word mean?

The Supreme Court in the Ram Janmbhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case verdict dismissed the suit filed by the Nirmohi Akhara, representing the deity Ram Lalla. The top court said the Nirmohi Akhara is not a ‘shebait’ of the deity Ram Lalla.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi said the Akhara's suit was barred by limitation.

Shebait is the person who serves the deity consecrated in the temple as a Devata. Shebaitship represents two parts—Maintenance of deity and management thereof.

The Nirmohi Akhara has no regrets over the Supreme Court saying that it is not a 'shebait' of deity Ram Lalla, a member of the outfit said after the Ayodhya verdict on Saturday.

Also Read: Article 142 explained: SC allows construction of Ram Mandir under this article

"We have no regrets on this because we were batting for Ram Lalla. The court has accepted Ram Lalla's side and with this, our motive was fufilled," Nirmohi Akhara member Mahant Dharmdas told PTI.

The apex court on Saturday cleared the way for the construction of a Ram Temple at the disputed site at Ayodhya, and directed the Centre to allot a 5-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board for building a mosque.

The bench also comprising Justices S A Bobde, D Y Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and S Abdul Nazeer further said that Ram Janmbhoomi is not a juristic person.