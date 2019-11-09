Ayodhya Verdict: Read the full text of SC's judgement on the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case

In what is the most important verdict in the recent history of the Supreme Court, the apex court on Saturday allowed construction of Ram Mandir on the disputed land of Ayodhya while also saying that an alternate land of 5 acres will be given to Muslims. The Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case stands as the second-longest heard case in the SC.

The 5-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, which includes Justices SA Bobde, DY Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and S Abdul Nazeer, had reserved the judgement on October 16 after a marathon hearing of 40 days.

The court has given the central government 3 months to formulate a scheme for the trust that will make necessary regulations for the management of the trust.

The court said that until the trust takes over it, the possession of the property shall continue to be with the receiver.

It added that suitable land of 5 acres should be handed over to the Sunni Waqf Board. The directions for allotment of land to Muslims are issued under Article 142.

The Judgement

The pronouncement of judgment which lasted for more than 30 minutes, began with the five-judge bench of the Supreme Court dismissing the petition by a group of Shias claiming their rights to the disputed site.

The SC also said the Nirmohi Akhara suit was barred due to limitation. “Claim of Nirmohi Akhara only had intermittent charge of management rights,” it said.

Further, the court said that while Lord Ram was a juridical person, Ram Ram Janmbhoomi was not.

The court noted that there is adequate material in the ASI report to conclude that Babri Masjid was not constructed on vacant land. There was a structure underlying the disputed structure. “The underlying structure was not an Islamic structure,” said the court citing the ASI report.

The court said that ASI has, however, not confirmed the existence of a temple. “ASI refrained from submitting if the underlying structure was demolished,” it said.

SC, however, said that archaeological findings can't be the only basis of the judicial process.

The court noted that evidence suggested that prior to 1856, there was no exclusion of Hindus from the inner sanctum. “Muslims have not shown evidence of curious possession of the mosque,” it said, noting that travellers provide a detailed account of Hindus' worships.

It concluded that there was no evidence that access and possession of the land were exclusive to Muslims.

Click here to read the full text of the Supreme Court's verdict on Ayodhya title dispute case