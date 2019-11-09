Ayodhya Verdict: Read the full text of SC's judgement on the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case
Updated : November 09, 2019 01:01 PM IST
The Supreme Court on Saturday allowed construction of Ram Mandir on the disputed land of Ayodhya while also saying that an alternate land of 5 acre will be given to Muslims.
The court has given the central government 3 months to formulate a scheme for the trust that will make necessary regulations for the management of the trust.
It added that suitable land of 5 acres should be handed over to the Sunni Waqf Board.
