Politics
Ayodhya verdict: Rajeev Dhavan sacked from the case as review petition filed in Supreme Court
Updated : December 03, 2019 10:25 AM IST
Senior advocate Rajeev Dhavan, who represented the Muslim parties in the Babri Masjid-Ram Janmabhoomi title dispute in the Supreme Court, on Tuesday said he has been sacked from the case.
Dhavan made this announcement in a Facebook post published early Tuesday morning.
