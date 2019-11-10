Ayodhya verdict: Police detain dozens over social media posts, celebrations
Updated : November 10, 2019 04:09 PM IST
Dozens of people in India have been detained on suspicion of publishing inflammatory social media posts and setting off celebratory firecrackers after the Supreme Court ruled to give a disputed religious site to Hindus, police said on Sunday.
About 37 people were arrested and 12 cases were registered in Uttar Pradesh, India's most populous state and the site of the contested land, state police said.
The Supreme Court called the 1992 demolition of the mosque illegal but handed the plot of 2.77 acres (1.1 hectares), about the size of a soccer field, to a Hindu group.
