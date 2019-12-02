Politics

Ayodhya verdict: Petition seeking review of judgement filed in Supreme Court

Updated : December 02, 2019 04:04 PM IST

Maulana Syed Ashhad Rashidi, legal heir of original litigant M Siddiq and president of Jamiat Ulama-e-Hind, on Monday filed a plea seeking review of the Supreme Court verdict on Babri Masjid-Ram Janmabhoomi case.

The review petition filed by Rashidi said that the apex court's judgement has “errors apparent on record and warrants a review under Article 137 of the Constitution of India”.