#GDP#Zee#Maharashtra
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Politics
Politics

Ayodhya verdict: Petition seeking review of judgement filed in Supreme Court

Updated : December 02, 2019 04:04 PM IST

Maulana Syed Ashhad Rashidi, legal heir of original litigant M Siddiq and president of Jamiat Ulama-e-Hind, on Monday filed a plea seeking review of the Supreme Court verdict on Babri Masjid-Ram Janmabhoomi case. 
The review petition filed by Rashidi said that the apex court's judgement has “errors apparent on record and warrants a review under Article 137 of the Constitution of India”.
On November 9, a five-judge bench of the Supreme Court paved the way to build a temple through central government-monitored trust and ruled that Muslims must get alternate land to build a mosque. 
Ayodhya verdict: Petition seeking review of judgement filed in Supreme Court
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

This midcap realty stock with reasonable valuations offers highest 1Y returns

This midcap realty stock with reasonable valuations offers highest 1Y returns

Top 10 ELSS mutual funds in terms of 1 month returns in November

Top 10 ELSS mutual funds in terms of 1 month returns in November

GST collection up 6% in November, crosses Rs 1 lakh crore mark

GST collection up 6% in November, crosses Rs 1 lakh crore mark

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV