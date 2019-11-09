Ayodhya Verdict: Modi and Shah call for maintaining peace; Here are all the political reactions

A five-judge bench of the Supreme Court delivered a landmark judgement in the Ayodhya dispute on Saturday. The judgement allows building a temple through central government-monitored trust and also rules that Muslims must get alternate land to build a mosque.

The court has given the central government 3 months to formulate a scheme for the trust that will make necessary regulations for the management of the trust. The court said that until the trust takes over it, the possession of the property shall continue to be with the receiver.

MUST READ: Key facts about decades-old Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case

The apex court added that suitable land of 5 acres should be handed over to the Sunni Waqf Board. The Ayodhya title suit verdict comes nine years after the 2:1 judgment of the Allahabad High Court that ordered a three-way division of the disputed 2.77 acres of land between the three parties — Ram Lalla, Sunni Waqf Board and the Nirmohi Akhara.

Here is how politicians from across parties reacted to the judgement:



देश के सर्वोच्च न्यायालय ने अयोध्या पर अपना फैसला सुना दिया है। इस फैसले को किसी की हार या जीत के रूप में नहीं देखा जाना चाहिए।

रामभक्ति हो या रहीमभक्ति, ये समय हम सभी के लिए भारतभक्ति की भावना को सशक्त करने का है। देशवासियों से मेरी अपील है कि शांति, सद्भाव और एकता बनाए रखें। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 9, 2019

Ayodhya verdict: Here are the key highlights of the Supreme Court judgment



श्रीराम जन्मभूमि पर सर्वसम्मति से आये सर्वोच्च न्यायालय के फैसले का मैं स्वागत करता हूँ।

मैं सभी समुदायों और धर्म के लोगों से अपील करता हूँ कि हम इस निर्णय को सहजता से स्वीकारते हुए शांति और सौहार्द से परिपूर्ण ‘एक भारत-श्रेष्ठ भारत’ के अपने संकल्प के प्रति कटिबद्ध रहें। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) November 9, 2019



Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has called the judgment historic and said that it will "further strengthen India's social fabric".

The Congress has said it respects the Supreme Court verdict and is in favour of Ram temple construction. In a resolution passed by the Congress Working Committee chaired by party chief Sonia Gandhi, the Congress also appealed to all parties concerned and all communities to "abide by the secular values and spirit of fraternity enshrined in the Constitution and to maintain peace and harmony".

Ayodhya Verdict: Read the full text of SC's judgement on the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case

Expressing its dissatisfaction with the Supreme Court verdict the Sunni Waqf Board said that it will seek a review of the judgement.

"The Ayodhya verdict has a lot of contradictions. We will seek a review as we are not satisfied with the verdict," the board's lawyer Zafaryab Jilani said.

ALSO READ: Meet five Supreme Court judges who delivered the judgment

The Left parties have said that the Supreme Court's verdict should not be seen as a victory for any litigant and no one should indulge in any "provocative acts" in the wake of the order.

In a statement, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) said while the judgment had provided a judicial resolution to this fractious issue, there are certain premises of the judgment which are "questionable".

"The Court judgment has itself stated that the demolition of the Babri Masjid in December 1992 was a violation of law. This was a criminal act and an assault on the secular principle," the CPI(M) said. "The cases pertaining to the demolition should be expedited and the guilty punished."

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath HAS welcomed the Supreme Court judgment on the Ayodhya land dispute and appealed to people to maintain unity and amity.

"We welcome the Supreme Court verdict. Everyone should support for unity and amity in the country. In UP, the government is committed to maintain peace and security," Adityanath tweeted in Hindi.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has welcomed the Supreme Court verdict saying the judgement has ended the decades-old dispute and appealed to people to maintain peace and harmony.

"The five-judge bench of Supreme Court after hearing arguments of all parties gave its verdict. We welcome the SC judgement. The SC gave its verdict on the decades-old dispute. The dispute of many years ended today. I appeal to all maintain peace and harmony," Kejriwal tweeted after the court order.

the way for the construction of a Ram Temple at the disputed site at Ayodhya.

BSP president Mayawati appealed to everyone to maintain an amicable atmosphere. "While respecting the historic, unanimous decision given by the Supreme Court in relation to the Ram Janmbhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute today as per the secular Constitution of Param Pujya Baba Saheb Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar, all future action should only be taken in an amicable atmosphere. This is an appeal and suggestion," the Bahujan Samaj Party chief said in a tweet in Hindi.

Former VHP president Pravin Togadia welcomed the verdict saying the apex court's order giving Ram Lala's birth land for Ram Temple is a salute to the sacrifice of lakhs of workers.

"Ram Temple at the same place of Ram Birth has been Hindu demand for more than 450 years. Lakhs of Hindus sacrificed their lives, careers, families for this. Today, Supreme Court giving the same land for Shriram Temple is a salute to this sacrifice," Togadia said in a statement.

Bihar CM, Nitish Kumar, has said, "We should implement the Supreme Court verdict in letter and spirit. We should respect the reasoned judgement of the apex court and no attempts should be made to create any dispute."

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has said, "I understand that today at least a decision has been taken... which we all should welcome. This is what I believe."

BJP ally and union minister Ram Vilas Paswan asserted that the Supreme Court verdict on the Ayodhya issue has put a closure to the dispute that had lingered for more than a century.

"The Supreme Court has given a very clear and unanimous verdict. Sentiments of all parties have been respected in this unanimous judgment. It has put a closure to the dispute that has lingered for centuries," the Lok Janshakti Party leader said.

Follow our live blog here for all the latest updates on the verdict