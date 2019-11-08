Ayodhya verdict: Maharashtra cops on alert, social media under lens

Police are on alert in Mumbai and rest of Maharashtra in view of the Ayodhya verdict which is scheduled to be pronounced on Saturday, an official said in Mumbai.

Besides heavy deployment of personnel, police are also keeping a tab on social media to prevent the spread of inflammatory posts or messages. "We have issued an alert and deployed additional police force," a senior police official said.

Strict action would be taken against anybody who tries to disturbs communal peace by posting or circulating provocative content on social media, the official said.

Police have already issued notices to admins of WhatsApp groups in sensitive areas to guard against posting or forwarding of objectionable posts by their members. Police also took to their official Twitter and Facebook accounts to issue appeals for peace on the day of the verdict.

Meetings of peace committees and Mohalla committees were called in the run-up to the verdict to ensure that communal harmony was maintained, the official said.

In Mumbai, police have issued prohibitory orders against the gathering of five or more persons till November 18. Personnel of the crime branch, special branch, Quick Response Teams, Bomb Detection and Disposal Squads (BDDS) are on alert, the official said. Even drones would be used for monitoring in sensitive locations, he added.

Earlier this week, Mumbai police commissioner Sanjay Barve appealed citizens of the megapolis -- which had witnessed terrible riots after the demolition of Babri Masjid in December 1992 -- to maintain peace and harmony.