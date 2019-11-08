Ayodhya verdict: 6 SRPF companies deployed in Vadodara

Six companies of State Reserve Police Force have been deployed in Vadodara in Gujarat on the eve of the Supreme Court's Ayodhya verdict, a senior official said on Friday.

The Supreme Court is scheduled to pronounce its verdict on Saturday in the politically sensitive case of Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute in Ayodhya.

The apex court is likely to pronounce judgement at 10:30 am.

Vadodara police commissioner Anupam Singh Gehlot said police presence has been beefed up across the city, though no one has been detained as a preventive measure.