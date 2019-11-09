Ayodhya Ram Mandir and Babri Masjid Verdict: CWC to meet today ahead of judgement

The Congress Working Committee will meet on Saturday ahead of the Supreme Court's verdict in the Ayodhya case to formalise its strategy on the judgement.

The consistent official line of the party has been that the Congress wants everyone to abide by the apex court verdict.

"Contrary views are emerging within party. The leaders are desperate about the political fallout. But party managers want least damage this time. So a resolution may come to give clarity to all congressmen," said a party leader.

Congress' General Secretary in-charge of East UP, Priyanka Gandhi met state party leaders and discussed on how to tackle the verdict whichever way it goes. It was decided in the meeting that the party will not criticise the judgement as it has been maintaining that it will abide by the apex court verdict, sources said.

The party has also cautioned leaders not to make any comment that could damage the political prospects of the Congress.