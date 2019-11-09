Politics
Ayodhya Ram Mandir and Babri Masjid Verdict: CWC to meet today ahead of judgement
Updated : November 09, 2019 07:14 AM IST
The consistent official line of the party has been that the Congress wants everyone to abide by the apex court verdict on Ayodhya case.
Congress' General Secretary in-charge of East UP, Priyanka Gandhi met state party leaders and discussed on how to tackle the verdict whichever way it goes.
All the political parties including the RSS have been appealing for calm.
