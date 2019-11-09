Ayodhya Ram Mandir and Babri Masjid Verdict: Amit Shah calls urgent meet, Bhagwat to fly in

With the Supreme Court set to deliver verdict in Ayodhya title suit, BJP President Amit Shah has convened an urgent meeting on Saturday morning on the issue.

Shah is expected to reach BJP headquarters by 10 a.m. He may also hold a press conference later in the day to spell out the party strategy. However, no final decision has been taken on that.

Meanwhile, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat is also slated to reach the national capital to keep a close watch on the unfolding situation.

The Ayodhya dispute that began way back in 1853 when the first incident of communal violence over the Ayodhya issue was recorded is expected to finally lay to rest on Saturday as the top court gives its final verdict.