Ayodhya Ram Mandir and Babri Masjid Verdict: Amit Shah calls urgent meet, Bhagwat to fly in
Updated : November 09, 2019 06:48 AM IST
Shah is expected to reach BJP headquarters by 10 a.m. He may also hold a press conference later in the day to spell out the party strategy.
Meanwhile, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat is also slated to reach the national capital to keep a close watch on the unfolding situation.
