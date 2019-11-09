Politics
Ayodhya Ram Mandir and Babri Masjid Case: Why is SC delivering the verdict today?
Updated : November 09, 2019 06:41 AM IST
Justice Gogoi is slated to retire on November 17. Though the court can sit any day, hear the case and also deliver its verdict, November 17 is a Sunday and usually, the verdict in an important case is not announced on a holiday.
It is believed that this sudden announcement is a part of a strategy to keep the anti-social at bay, so that they do not get any opportunity to prepare for any kind of conspiracy.
