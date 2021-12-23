0

Ayodhya land 'scam': Priyanka Gandhi calls UP govt probe an eyewash; demands Supreme Court intervention

By CNBCTV18.COM| IST (Updated)
Targeting the ruling BJP, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra alleged that its leaders were committing "loot" and hurting people's faith. The probe ordered by the Uttar Pradesh government into the Ayodhya land "scam" to be conducted by district officials is an eyewash, she said.

Ayodhya land 'scam': Priyanka Gandhi calls UP govt probe an eyewash; demands Supreme Court intervention
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday said the probe ordered by the Uttar Pradesh government into the Ayodhya land "scam" was an eyewash and demanded intervention of the Supreme Court.
Addressing a press conference, she said the Supreme Court should take suo motu cognizance of the matter and intervene as the Ram temple in Ayodhya is being built following its order.
Targeting the ruling BJP, she alleged that its leaders were committing "loot" and hurting people's faith. The probe to be conducted by district officials is an eyewash, she said.
The state government has ordered a probe into reports of relatives of BJP leaders and government officials allegedly "usurping" land near the upcoming Ram temple in Ayodhya. Uttar Pradesh Additional Chief Secretary, Information, Navneet Sehgal told.
