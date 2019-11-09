#SCAyodhaVerdict#TelecomWar#YesBank
Ayodhya judgment: Behind the scenes from a reporter's eye

Updated : November 09, 2019 06:12 PM IST

Within minutes almost 200 journalists, rushed into the lawns of the Supreme Court to get the ideal shot of the dome atop Court Room 1, in the background.
Like clockwork, at 10.29 am, the 5 judges entered. The rants of an angry crowd, catcalls, tense laughter, coughs due to the changing weather all turned to silence.
With unprecedented media coverage, and news cameras hungry for content, many of these babas got unbridled access to free publicity.
