Ayodhya Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Ayodhya Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates.

Ayodhya is an assembly constituency in the Ayodhya district, in the Awadh region of the state of Uttar Pradesh .

The Ayodhya legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 27, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Faizabad Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Ayodhya was won by Ved Prakash Gupta of the BJP. He defeated SP's Tej Narayan Pandey Alias Pawan Pandey.

Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by SP's Tej Narayan Pandey Alias Pawan Pandey.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Ved Prakash Gupta garnered 107014 votes, securing 49.2 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 50440 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 23.19 percent.

The Ayodhya constituency has voters.

The Ayodhya constituency has a literacy level.