Ayah Shah Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Ayah Shah Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Ayah Shah Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Get the latest and updated vote counting result of Ayah Shah constituency of Uttar Pradesh including leads, election results, candidates, vote margin news.

Ayah Shah is an assembly constituency in the Fatehpur district, in the Doab region of the state of Uttar Pradesh.
The Ayah Shah legislative assembly constituency went to the polls on February 23, 2022.
The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Fatehpur Lok Sabha constituency.
In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Ayah Shah was won by Vikas Gupta of the BJP. He defeated SP's Ayodhya Prasad.
Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha elections, the seat was held by BSP's Ayodhya Prasad Pal.
In the 2017 assembly polls, Vikas Gupta garnered 81203 votes, securing 53.8 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 51965 votes.
In percentage terms, the victory margin was 34.43 percent.
