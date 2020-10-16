Politics Avalanche of early votes transforming US Presidential Elections 2020 Updated : October 16, 2020 11:08 AM IST Mail ballots so far have skewed toward older voters, with half coming from voters over age 64. The massive amount of voting has occurred without any of the violent skirmishes at polling places that some activists and law enforcement officials feared. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.