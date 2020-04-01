Authorities worldwide accused of resorting to excesses to impose lockdown

A vast majority of the countries across the globe are under varying levels of lockdown as they attempt to counter the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. And when the guidelines of staying at home aren’t being obeyed, authorities have taken stringent action against the violators, resorting to novel ways of policing in some cases and outright violence in others.

In India, there have been reports of delivery personnel being roughed up by the police while in another instance lab technicians heading to work have also fell afoul of the police personnel’s high handedness. That when delivery and medical services have been classified as essential and thus exempted from the lockdown.

Further, videos have been circulating of a group of migrant labourers being showered by bleach—with potential harmful effects—after they reached their hometown following a long trek as state borders have been slammed shut.

Police in some states have resorted to lighter punishments, including forcing violators to apologise to the police or to do sit-ups. However, there have also been instances of the police beating those defying curfew with batons.

Globally, there are similar—and in some cases harsher—measures being applied as governments attempt to limit the contagion that has seen over 850,000 people infected and more than 42,000 succumb to COVID-19 across the world so far.

The authorities in Paraguay have resorted to calisthenics in a bid to dissuade people from defying the curfew in place.

Paradoxically, the death toll in Kenya due to coronavirus stood at one on Tuesday, but the number of those who succumbed to the police’s enforcement measure was twice as many. Yassin Hussein Moyo, a 13-year-old boy watching the police’s action against some miscreants, ended up being shot in the stomach and lost his life. Earlier, a bike taxi driver succumbed to injuries that his family said were inflicted by the police after he dropped a pregnant woman at a hospital in defiance of the curfew.

Dehumanising images of the Philippines police locking up people defying lockdown measures in dog cages have appeared. In a country infamous for its violent crackdown on alleged drug dealers and addicts under the Rodrigo Duterte regime, more than 17,000 people have been arrested for allegedly defying curfew. The ongoing measures have raised the spectre of human rights violations in the country.

A state of emergency is in place in the Philippines as well as in Thailand.