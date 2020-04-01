Authorities worldwide accused of resorting to excesses to impose lockdown
Updated : April 01, 2020 03:21 PM IST
In India, there have been reports of delivery personnel being roughed up by the police while in another instance lab technicians heading to work have also fell afoul of the police personnel’s high handedness.
Videos have been circulating of a group of migrant labourers being showered by bleach—with potential harmful effects—after they reached their hometown following a long trek as state borders have been slammed shut.
Paradoxically, the death toll in Kenya due to coronavirus stood at one on Tuesday, but the number of those who succumbed to the police’s enforcement measure was twice as many.