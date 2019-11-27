#Zee#CSBIPO#Maharashtra
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Politics
Politics

Australia to return historic Indian artefacts amid investigation

Updated : November 27, 2019 03:26 PM IST

Australia will return three culturally significant artefacts to India when Prime Minister Scott Morrison visits the country early next year, the Australian government said on Wednesday.
The artefacts were bought in good faith by the National Gallery of Australia from a New York-based art dealer who is currently under investigation, the Prime Minister's office said in a statement.
After extensive research, the gallery had decided to return the items: a pair of door guardians from the 15th century, from Tamil Nadu; and a sculpture of the serpent king, from Rajasthan or Madhya Pradesh, made in the sixth to eighth centuries.
Australia to return historic Indian artefacts amid investigation
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

FASTags to become mandatory from December 1. Everything you need to know

FASTags to become mandatory from December 1. Everything you need to know

India continues to be world's 3rd largest startup hub, adds 1,300 startups this year

India continues to be world's 3rd largest startup hub, adds 1,300 startups this year

Paytm says it has raised $1 billion from Softbank, Ant and other investors

Paytm says it has raised $1 billion from Softbank, Ant and other investors

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV