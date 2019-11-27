Politics
Australia to return historic Indian artefacts amid investigation
Updated : November 27, 2019 03:26 PM IST
Australia will return three culturally significant artefacts to India when Prime Minister Scott Morrison visits the country early next year, the Australian government said on Wednesday.
The artefacts were bought in good faith by the National Gallery of Australia from a New York-based art dealer who is currently under investigation, the Prime Minister's office said in a statement.
After extensive research, the gallery had decided to return the items: a pair of door guardians from the 15th century, from Tamil Nadu; and a sculpture of the serpent king, from Rajasthan or Madhya Pradesh, made in the sixth to eighth centuries.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more