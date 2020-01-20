Business
Australia targets Indian investment to develop remote north amid China tensions
Updated : January 20, 2020 11:51 AM IST
Australia's relationship with China has been strained in recent years amid Canberra's allegations that Beijing is meddling in its domestic affairs.
India is Canberra's fourth-largest trading partner, worth A$29.1 billion ($20.02 billion) in 2018, though New Delhi is a relatively small investor into Australia, government data shows.
Some Indian investment has been controversial, most notably Adani Enterprises' planned coal mine in outback Australia.
