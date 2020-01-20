#CAAQuiz#JeffBezos#Vistara
Australia targets Indian investment to develop remote north amid China tensions

Updated : January 20, 2020 11:51 AM IST

Australia's relationship with China has been strained in recent years amid Canberra's allegations that Beijing is meddling in its domestic affairs.
India is Canberra's fourth-largest trading partner, worth A$29.1 billion ($20.02 billion) in 2018, though New Delhi is a relatively small investor into Australia, government data shows.
Some Indian investment has been controversial, most notably Adani Enterprises' planned coal mine in outback Australia.
Australia targets Indian investment to develop remote north amid China tensions
