Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis made the announcement via his Twitter handle and informed that the Ministry of Home Affairs approved the proposal and said the Central government had "no objection" to changing the names of both cities in the state.

The Narendra Modi-led Indian government has approved the renaming of Aurangabad and Osmanabad in Maharashtra to `Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar' and 'Dharashiv', respectively. Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis made the announcement via his Twitter handle and informed that the Ministry of Home Affairs approved the proposal.

Fadnavis said he welcomed the decision and that the state government, under the leadership of CM Eknath Shinde, has demonstrated.

The demand to change the names of Aurangabad and Osmanabad was first raised by Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray and for decades, it was raised in the state's politics. Before former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray's Maha Vikas Aghadi government collapsed in 2022, in his final cabinet meeting, the government decided to go ahead with the change in names.

For almost several months, the decision from the Centre was pending, after the proposal was passed by the state cabinet.

Reactions

Reacting to the news, Aurangabad MP and All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader Imtiaz Jaleel tweeted that they will show their strength for Aurangabad.

"Aurangabad is, was and will always be our city. Now, wait for our show of strength for Aurangabad. A massive morcha for our beloved city! Get ready Aurangabadis to defeat these forces (BJP) playing politics in the name of our city. We condemn & we will fight," he tweeted.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Ambadas Danve said the renaming was a victory of Shiv Sena founder late Bal Thackeray's stand.

The History

Aurangabad derives its name from the Mughal emperor Aurangzeb, while Osmanabad was named for a 20th-century ruler of the princely state of Hyderabad.

Chhatrapati Sambhaji, the eldest son of warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, was the second ruler of the Maratha state founded by his father. Sambhaji Maharaj was executed on Aurangzeb's orders in 1689.

Dharashiv, the name of a cave complex near Osmanabad, dates back to the 8th century according to some scholars. Hindu right-wing organisations had been demanding the renaming of the two cities for a long.

(With PTI inputs)