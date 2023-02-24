Centre approves renaming Aurangabad to 'Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar’ and Osmanabad to 'Dharashiv’

Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis made the announcement via his Twitter handle and informed that the Ministry of Home Affairs approved the proposal and said the Central government had "no objection" to changing the names of both cities in the state.

The Centre has approved the renaming of Aurangabad and Osmanabad in Maharashtra to `Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar' and 'Dharashiv', respectively.

Fadnavis said he welcomed the decision and that the state government, under the leadership of CM Eknath Shinde, has demonstrated.

The demand to change the names of Aurangabad and Osmanabad was first raised by Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray and for decades, it was raised in the state's politics. Before former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray's Maha Vikas Aghadi government collapsed in 2022, in his final cabinet meeting, the government decided to go ahead for the change in names.

For almost several months, the decision from the Centre was pending, after the proposal was passed by the state cabinet.