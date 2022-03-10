Auraiya Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Auraiya Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Auraiya is an assembly constituency in the Auriya district of the Doab region of Uttar Pradesh.

The Auraiya legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 20, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the Scheduled Caste category and falls in the Etawah Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Auraiya was won by Ramesh Chandra of the BJP. He defeated BSP's Bhimrao Ambedkar.

Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha elections, the seat was held by SP's Madan Singh (Santosh).

In the 2017 assembly polls, Ramesh Chandra garnered 83,580 votes, securing 45.22 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 31,862 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 17.24 percent.