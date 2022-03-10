Aurai Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Aurai Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Aurai is an assembly constituency in the Bhadohi district, in the East region of the state of Uttar Pradesh

The Aurai legislative assembly constituency went to polls on March 7, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the Scheduled Caste category and it falls in the Bhadohi Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Aurai was won by Dinanath Bhashkar of the BJP.

He defeated SP's Madhubala Pasi.

Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by SP's Madhubala.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Dinanath Bhashkar garnered 83325 votes, securing 40.44 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 19779 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 9.6 percent.

The total number of voters in the Aurai constituency stands at with male voters and female voters.