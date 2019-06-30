Auli now clean after Rs 200 crore Gupta weddings, say municipality officials
Updated : June 30, 2019 05:39 PM IST
The municipality has slapped a fine of Rs 2.5 lakh on Gupta brothers for scattering garbage and defecating in open in the picturesque mountain resort where the weddings were held last week.
The Gupta brothers have assured the municipality officials that they would pay all the bills and fines shortly.
Following the Gupta weddings, the Joshimath municipality collected a total of 321 quintal of garbage from the site.
