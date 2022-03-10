Attari Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Attari Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Attari is an assembly constituency in the Amritsar district, in the Majha region of the state of Punjab.

The Attari legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 20, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the Scheduled Caste category and it falls in the Amritsar Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Punjab Legislative Assembly elections, Attari was won by Tarsem Singh D C of the INC. He defeated SAD's Gulzar Singh Ranike.

Before that, in the 2012 Punjab vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by SAD's Gulzar Singh Ranike (E).

In the 2017 assembly polls, Tarsem Singh D C garnered 55,335 votes, securing 42.53 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 10,202 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 7.84 percent.

The total number of voters in the Attari constituency stands at 1,89,475 with 87,793 male voters and 1,01,679 female voters.

The Attari constituency has a literacy level of 52.01 percent.