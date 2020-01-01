#CABQuiz#GST#CyrusMistry
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Politics
Politics

Attack on US Embassy in Iraq shows stark choices for Trump

Updated : January 01, 2020 09:02 AM IST

Tuesday's attack on the US Embassy compound in Baghdad by Iran-supported militiamen shows Tehran can still strike at American interests.
Defense Secretary Mark Esper later announced the immediate deployment of an infantry battalion to the Middle East.
Trump blamed Iran for the embassy breach and called on Iraq to protect the diplomatic mission even as the US reinforced the compound with Marines from Kuwait.
Attack on US Embassy in Iraq shows stark choices for Trump
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Maruti Suzuki December auto sales rise 3.9 percent YoY to 1.33 lakh units

Maruti Suzuki December auto sales rise 3.9 percent YoY to 1.33 lakh units

10 things to know before the opening bell on January 1

10 things to know before the opening bell on January 1

CNBC-TV18's top stocks to watch out for on January 1

CNBC-TV18's top stocks to watch out for on January 1

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV