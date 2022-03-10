Atrauliya Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Atrauliya Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Atrauliya is an assembly constituency in the Azamgarh district, in the East region of the state of Uttar Pradesh.

The Atrauliya legislative assembly constituency went to polls on March 7, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Lalganj Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Atrauliya was won by Dr Sangram Yadav of the SP. He defeated BJP's Kanhaiya Lal Nishad. Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha elections, the seat was held by SP's Dr Sangram Yadav.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Dr Sangram Yadav garnered 74276 votes, securing 35.17 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 2467 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 1.17 percent.

The total number of voters in the Atrauliya constituency stands at with male voters and female voters.

The Atrauliya constituency has a literacy level of 0 percent.