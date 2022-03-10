Atrauli Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Atrauli Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Atrauli is an assembly constituency in the Aligarh district, in the Doab region of the state of Uttar Pradesh.

The Atrauli legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 10, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Aligarh Lok Sabha constituency.

TBD - CMS iframe results code

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Atrauli was won by Sandeep Kumar Singh of the BJP. He defeated SP's Viresh Yadav.Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by SP's Viresh Yadav.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Sandeep Kumar Singh garnered 115397 votes, securing 49.61 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 50967 votes.In percentage terms, the victory margin was 21.91 percent.

The total number of voters in the Atrauli constituency stands at with male voters and female voters.

The Atrauli constituency has a literacy level of 0 percent.