Atiq's killers radicalised, walking in footsteps of Godse, warns Asaduddin Owaisi

Gangster-turned-politician Atiq and his brother Ashraf were shot dead on April 15 at point-blank range by three men posing as journalists. The incident occurred during a media interaction while police personnel were escorting the duo to a medical college in Prayagraj for a check-up on Saturday night, last week.

Raising questions over the recent killing of gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf in Prayagraj, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Friday claimed that the killers were radicalised and walking in the footsteps of Godse, the assassin of Mahatma Gandhi.

He also called the three killers "terrorists" and questioned why the Uttar Pradesh Police did not invoke the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act against the accused of killing of Ahmed brothers.

"Why didn’t they invoke UAPA on those who killed them? Who gave automatic weapons to the killers? Who gave Rs 8 lakhs worth of weapons to them? They are radicalized and walking in the footsteps of Godse."AIMIM chief was quoted as saying by ANI News Agency.

"They must be stopped else they will kill more people," he added.

Gangster-turned-politician Atiq and his brother Ashraf were shot dead on April 15 at point-blank range by three men posing as journalists. The incident occurred during a media interaction while police personnel were escorting the duo to a medical college in Prayagraj for a check-up on Saturday night.

The brothers, both jailed in Prayagraj, were in handcuffs when they were killed in full view of camera crews. They were brought to Prayagraj from Gujarat and Bareilly prisons for interrogation in connection with the killing of Umesh Pal and his two police security guards in February this year.

An FIR was registered against the three alleged assailants identified as Lovelesh Tiwari, Mohit and Arun Kumar Maurya, at Shahganj police station in Uttar Pradesh under Indian Penal Code sections 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder), and the Arms Act.

The accused were initially sent to judicial custody for 14 days after their arrest and were lodged in Naini jail. However, citing security reasons, they were transferred to Pratapgarh prison.

The accused individuals were brought to court on Wednesday morning with tight security measures in place as police sought a seven-day remand. The court, however, granted a four-day remand from 2 pm on Wednesday until 5 pm on April 23.

The case has attracted significant media attention, with many expressing concern over the increasing number of extrajudicial killings and police encounters in Uttar Pradesh.

To investigate the matter, UP government has formed two Special Investigation Teams (SIT). A three-member SIT, headed by ADG Prayagraj zone Bhanu Bhaskar, including CP Prayagraj and Director FSL has been formed by DGP RK Vishwakarma. The second SIT consisting of three members has been formed by Prayagraj Police.

Meanwhile, an advocate Vishal Tiwari filed a plea seeking the formation of an independent expert committee to investigate the killing of Atiq and Ashraf.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday agreed to hear a plea seeking an independent investigation into the killing of Ahmad brothers. It has decided to hear the case on April 24.