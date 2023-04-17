Atiq Ahmed murder case | Massive loopholes and unanswered questions galore

The three assailants identified in the Atiq Ahmed on-camera murder case as Sunny (23), Lavlesh Tiwari (22) and Arun Maurya (18), were arrested on the spot by Uttar Pradesh Police, raising a million questions.
Mafia don-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Khalid Azim aka Ashraf were shot dead in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, on April 16. The incident took place after three men, posing as journalists, opened fire at Atiq and Ashraf while they were being taken for medical check-up by the police. Several questions have since been raised about the lapse in security by the Uttar Pradesh Police and the loopholes in their version of events.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Mind Matters | To the brink and back
Apr 17, 2023 IST10 Min(s) Read
Resurging Covid — it's time to reintroduce the aggressive testing, vaccination and behaviour regimen
Apr 14, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
Made-in-India EV battery: A veteran's take on how to create that self reliance
Apr 13, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
National Credit Framework for IKS — here's the way to move into a higher level of finding that knowledge
Apr 13, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
The three assailants, identified as (alias) Sunny (23), Lavlesh Tiwari (22) and Arun Maurya (18) were arrested on the spot by the police. The accused were sent to judicial custody. UP Police formed a special three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the killings. However, Atiq's family and lawyer have alleged that the murder was a deep-rooted political conspiracy.
Loopholes in the case
The glaring loopholes in the UP Police’s version of the incident were detailed in a report by News18.
Other unanswered questions
1. What was the real motive of the assailants behind the murders?
2. Why were the cops who were escorting Atiq and Ashraf not wearing any protective gear or bulletproof jackets?
3. Was there a need to take Atiq Ahmed and Ashraf Ahmed for medical examination late in the night when visibility is poor?
4. How and from where did the three assailants get intelligence about the brothers’ movements and that were brought to the hospital?
5. Since nothing so far suggests that the three assailants were old acquaintances, how did they come together to execute such a high-profile killing?
6. While the trio targeted Atiq and Ashraf, why did they not fire at the police to try and escape? Were they assured that they will not be killed in retaliation? What gave them such confidence to shoot and not fight?
7. From where did the assailants, who reportedly belong to a financially weak background, get such sophisticated firearms?