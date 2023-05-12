Athani Election Results | Congress candidate Laxman Sangappa Savadi wins by over 76,000 votes

Former deputy Chief Minister Laxman Sangappa Savadi, who was contesting the election as a Congress candidate this time, won the Athani seat with 1,31,404 votes and 68.34 percent vote share, while BJP's Mahesh Iranagouda Kumathalli is second at 55,282 votes.

Athani or Athni is a constituency for the state Assembly/Vidhan Sabha, situated in the Belgaom district in the Mumbai Karnataka region. It is a part of the Chikkodi Parliamentary constituency.

The constituency has 1,08,709 male general voters, 1,01,312 female general voters, and 10 voters identify as other. The constituency has an electorate sex ratio of 93.2 and an approximate literacy rate of 73.48 percent.

Congress candidate Mahesh Iranagouda Kumathalli won this seat in 2018, defeating Bharatiya Janta Party's two-time winner Laxman Sangappa Savadi by a margin of over 2,000 votes. Kumathalli secured 48.13 percent of the total votes polled.

This year, three parties are vying for power in Karnataka. The BJP is focused on retaining its hold on the state, while the Congress is determined to recapture the seats it lost in the previous election. Additionally, Senior JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy has confidently stated that his party will secure a majority with 123 seats and form the government independently.

There are a total of 58,282 polling stations, of which 28,866 fall in urban areas. The average number of voters per polling station is 883. The Election Commission of India said it has identified sensitive booths where it will deploy a three-pronged approach.

There are a total of 5.21 crore voters in the state, which includes 2.59 women voters and 2.62 crore male voters. Of the total voters, 12.15 lakh voters are above the age of 80, 16,976 are above the age of 100, 4,699 are third gender and 9.17 lakh are first-time voters. The Election Commission has said that it will set up special booths for vulnerable tribal groups and transgenders.

There are 9.17 lakh first-time voters in Karnataka. In a first, the ECI has also made voting from home available in the state for people above 80 years of age and those with disabilities in the upcoming elections.