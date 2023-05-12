Breaking News
Market ends higher for third straight week
Athani Election Results | Will BJP's Laxman Sangappa Savadi make a come back
May 12, 2023

Congress candidate Mahesh Iranagouda Kumathalli won this seat in 2018, defeating Bharatiya Janta Party's two-time winner Laxman Sangappa Savadi by a margin of over 2,000 votes. He secured 48.13 percent of the total votes polled.

Athani or Athni is a constituency for the state Assembly/Vidhan Sabha, situated in the Belgaom district in the Mumbai Karnataka region. It is a part of the Chikkodi Parliamentary constituency.

The constituency has 1,08,709 male general voters, 1,01,312 female general voters, and 10 voters identify as other. The constituency has an electorate sex ratio of 93.2 and an approximate literacy rate of 73.48 percent.
