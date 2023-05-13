Athani Assemble Result Live: Former Deputy CM Laxman Savadi currently leading by nearly 30,000 votes

Savadi has been a three-time MLA from this seat in 2004, 2008 and 2013, before he lost to the then Congress candidate Mahesh Kumathalli in 2018.

Former deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka Laxman Savadi is currently leading by nearly 30,000 votes from the second-placed BJP candidate.

Athani has been an interesting seat. Savadi has been a three-time MLA from this seat in 2004, 2008 and 2013, before he lost to the then Congress candidate Mahesh Kumathalli in 2018.

Interestingly, Kumathalli switched to the BJP in 2019 and ended up winning the by-election as well.