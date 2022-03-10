Atam Nagar Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Atam Nagar Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Atam Nagar is an assembly constituency in the Ludhiana district, in the Malwa region of the state of Punjab.

The Atam Nagar legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 20, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Ludhiana Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Punjab Legislative Assembly elections, Atam Nagar was won by Simarjeet Singh Bains of the LIP. He defeated INC's Kamal Jit Singh Karwal.

Before that, in the 2012 Punjab Vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by IND's Simarjit Singh Bains.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Simarjeet Singh Bains garnered 53,421 votes, securing 49.87 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 16,913 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 15.79 percent.

The total number of voters in the Atam Nagar constituency stands at 17,0654 with 81,028 male voters and 89,617 female voters.