At Pranab Mukherjee’s Bharat Ratna event, Gandhi family conspicuous by absence
Updated : August 09, 2019 01:41 PM IST
Mukherjee’s former party, the Congress, also congratulated the former president but the party’s first family members were conspicuously absent during the main event.
UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and party general secretary Priyanak Gandhi were not seen at the event.
Rahul Gandhi was invited to the function by Rashtrapati Bhavan, but he also skipped the event.
