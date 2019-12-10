#CAB#GDP#Maharashtra
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
10 things you need to know before the opening bell
Asian shares edge lower as investors await tariff deadline
Oil prices slip as weak China exports highlight trade war impact
Rupee on slippery slope for a year at least
Home Politics
Politics

At least five dead, some still missing after New Zealand volcano erupts

Updated : December 10, 2019 08:44 AM IST

About 50 people, New Zealanders as well as foreign tourists, were feared to have been nearby at the time and several were seen near the rim of the crater minutes before the eruption.
Police said in their statement that there were no more signs of life on White Island after rescue helicopters and other aircraft conducted a number of aerial reconnaissance flights.
At least five dead, some still missing after New Zealand volcano erupts
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Kia Motors confirms Seltos will cost more from January 1

Kia Motors confirms Seltos will cost more from January 1

NTT India sets $1 billion revenue target in the next two years

NTT India sets $1 billion revenue target in the next two years

Idris Elba DJs, banana art sells for $1,20,000 at Art Basel

Idris Elba DJs, banana art sells for $1,20,000 at Art Basel

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV