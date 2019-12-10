At least five dead, some still missing after New Zealand volcano erupts
Updated : December 10, 2019 08:44 AM IST
About 50 people, New Zealanders as well as foreign tourists, were feared to have been nearby at the time and several were seen near the rim of the crater minutes before the eruption.
Police said in their statement that there were no more signs of life on White Island after rescue helicopters and other aircraft conducted a number of aerial reconnaissance flights.
