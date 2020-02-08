Finance At current growth level, real GDP would not touch $5 trillion by 2025: Congress Updated : February 08, 2020 08:33 PM IST Interacting with the audience, he said the NDA government should not "clutter" the tax structure by seeking to introduce separate systems, one giving exemptions and other not. On the proposed disinvestment in LIC, he said there was no clarity whether the government would list or disinvest the insurance behemoth. Asked whether it is true that the country spends one percent GDP to keep 950,000 troops in Kashmir, he said there were more troops there than necessary.