Assets of Janata Dal United, Janata Dal Secular, Telangana Rashtra Samithi grew 100-200% in 2016-18, says report

Regional parties have declared assets worth Rs 1,320 crore for 2017-18, according to a report by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) based on an analysis of income tax returns of 41 regional parties. A year before, as many as 39 regional parties declared assets worth Rs 1,267.81 crore.

In 2016-17, the Samajwadi Party topped the chart with asset worth Rs 571.12 crore, which was and increased by 2.13 percent to Rs 583.29 crore during FY 2017-18, followed by the Dravida Munnetra Kazhgam (DMK) with total assets of Rs 183.36 crore in FY 2016-17 and Rs 191.64 crore in FY 2017-18, the report said.

In FY 2016-17 and 2017-18, the total assets of Janata Dal (United) (298.3 percent), JDS (102.9 percent) and TRS (100.4 percent) increased by more than 100 percent.

SHS is the only party among the top 10 to show a decrease in their declared annual assets by 1.2 percent, from Rs 52.56 crore to Rs 51.92 crore between FY 2016-17 and 2017-18.

The total liabilities for FY 2016-17 declared by the 39 regional parties amounted to Rs 40.33 crore and Rs 61.61 crore for 41 parties in FY 2017-18.

During FY 2017-18, the highest liabilities were declared by the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) amounting to Rs 22.71 crore, an increase of 190 percent from the previous financial year, while in FY 2016-17, DMK declared the highest liabilities worth Rs 8.05 crore.

Between FY 2016-17 and 2017-18, the total annual liabilities declared by the YSR-Congress and the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) showed an increase of 48.86 percent and 34.77 percent respectively. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is the only party among the top 10 parties to show a decrease in their declared annual liabilities by 21.31 percent, from Rs 1.22 crore to Rs 0.96 crore between FY 2016-17 and 2017-18.

The total Capital/ Reserve fund set aside by the regional parties during FY 2016-17 was Rs 1227.59 crore, and Rs 1258.45 crore for FY 2017-18, after adjusting for liabilities for the respective years, from the total assets of the parties.

For FY 2017-18, SP declared the highest capital of Rs 583.22 crore followed by Rs 189.41 crore of AIADMK and Rs 183.59 crore of DMK.

During FY 2016-17, JDU declared the lowest capital fund of Rs 2.887 crore followed by MNS (Rs 8.218 crore) among the top 10 regional parties.