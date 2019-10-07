#MonetaryPolicy#CorporateTaxCut#AutoWoes
Assets of Janata Dal United, Janata Dal Secular, Telangana Rashtra Samithi grew 100-200% in 2016-18, says report

Updated : October 07, 2019 05:47 PM IST

In FY 2016-17 and 2017-18, the total assets of Janata Dal (United) (298.3 percent), JDS (102.9 percent) and TRS (100.4 percent) increased by more than 100 percent.
Regional parties have declared assets worth Rs 1,320 crore for 2017-18, according to a report by the ADR.
The Aam Aadmi Party is the only party among the top 10 to show a decrease in their declared annual liabilities by 21.31 percent, from Rs 1.22 crore to Rs 0.96 crore between FY 2016-17 and 2017-18.
