Assets of Janata Dal United, Janata Dal Secular, Telangana Rashtra Samithi grew 100-200% in 2016-18, says report
Updated : October 07, 2019 05:47 PM IST
In FY 2016-17 and 2017-18, the total assets of Janata Dal (United) (298.3 percent), JDS (102.9 percent) and TRS (100.4 percent) increased by more than 100 percent.
Regional parties have declared assets worth Rs 1,320 crore for 2017-18, according to a report by the ADR.
The Aam Aadmi Party is the only party among the top 10 to show a decrease in their declared annual liabilities by 21.31 percent, from Rs 1.22 crore to Rs 0.96 crore between FY 2016-17 and 2017-18.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more