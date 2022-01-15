Assembly polls 2022 LIVE updates: Yogi Adityanath to contest from Gorakhpur; NCP-SP talks on, one seat decided: Nawab Malik

Political parties of all hues are in top election mode in five states of Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa. The Election Commission will meet later today to decide if the ban on public rallies and road shows--in effect till today--should continue. While announcing the poll schedule for Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Punjab and Manipur on January 8, the poll panel had taken an unprecedented step by banning public rallies, road shows and similar physical campaigning events till January 15 in view of rising COVID-19 cases. Separately, in a press release on Friday, the EC said it had, in consultation with Prasar Bharti Corporation, decided to double the broadcast/telecast time allotted to each national party and recognised state party of the five states. Meanwhile, the Congress on Friday released its first list of 125 candidates today with the party fielding 50 women as well. The Bharatiya Janata Party has released its list of57/58 candidates for the first phase and 38/55 for the second phase. UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will be contesting from Gorakhpur. Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya will contest from Sirathu in Prayagraj district.

Here are the LIVE updates from the campaign trail in five states — Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa and Manipur — that will go to the polls between February and March:

#Two sitting BJP MLAs will contest to retain seats

Tejpal Singh Nagar from Dadri and Dhirendra Singh from Jewar were part of the list announced by BJP today.

#NCP holding seat-sharing talks with SP for UP polls, one seat decided so far: NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik on Saturday said his party is in talks with the Samajwadi Party (SP) over the seat-sharing formula for the upcoming elections in Uttar Pradesh, and so far one seat has been decided for the NCP. He also said the current situation in Uttar Pradesh is similar to that in 1993 when the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was stopped from occupying power in that state. "The NCP and the Samajwadi Party have decided one seat, which we (NCP) will be contesting. Talks about other seats are going on. The current situation in Uttar Pradesh is similar to 1993, when BJP was ousted from power." In 1993 Uttar Pradesh elections, SP founder Mulayam Singh Yadav had joined hands with the then Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Kanshi Ram to give a jolt to the BJP. The SP-BSP combine formed the government with the support of other parties, even as the BJP had emerged as the single largest party at that time.

On the elections in other states, he said the NCP has formed an alliance with the Congress in Manipur, but there is no progress on seat-sharing talks in Goa. "Therefore, NCP is considering going solo in Goa elections like last time," he said.

#Akhilesh Yadav urges SP workers to follow Code of Conduct

"I appeal to the leaders and party workers to abide by EC guidelines, COVID protocols whenever they come to the office... I have also heard that a notice was also put up at our office today," SP chief Akhilesh Yadav said.

#73 Odisha cadre officers attend ECI training programme

At least 73 officers of Odisha cadre have attended a virtual training programme conducted by the Election Commission for central observers in upcoming assembly polls in five states, an official said on Saturday. These officers will be deployed in Goa, Manipur, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand during the assembly elections. Election Commissioners Rajiv Kumar and Anup Chandra Pandey were present at the programme and urged the officers to ensure that all COVID protocols are followed during the polling. The commission also emphasised on the role of central observers for free and fair elections, the official said. The poll panel asked them to be impartial and to help local administrations to ensure smooth conduct of the elections. Senior EC officials made presentations on different aspects of elections during the pandemic situation.

#BJP names 107 candidates for UP polls

Apart from Adityanath, Maurya ans Singh, The BJP has announced candidates for the other 104 seats too for the first two phases. The list was released by the BJP's Uttar Pradesh in-charge and Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan along with the party general secretary Arun Singh.

"The BJP has provided welfare and sensitive governance in Uttar Pradesh in the last five years. We are confident that the people of UP will again bless us in this great festival of 2022 with the same clarity," the BJP tweeted quoting Pradhan.

#BSP announces candidates for Noida, Dadri, Jewar seats

The Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party has declared candidates for three assembly constituencies in Gautam Buddh Nagar for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh polls. The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) has fielded Kriparam Sharma from Noida, Manveer Singh Bhati from Dadri and Narendra Bhati 'Dada' from Jewar, according to a list shared by the party. All three seats are currently held by BJP.

Noida has 6,90,231 voters, while Dadri has 5,86,889 voters and Jewar 3,46,425 voters. Dadri in Gautam Buddh Nagar district is also the home constituency of BSP supremo Mayawati.

#SP hit with notice over Model Code of Conduct violations

Ahead of SP chief Akhilesh Yadav's presser today, Lucknow Police puts up a notice outside their party office in view of violation of Model Code of Conduct, Section 144, COVID protocols by the party yesterday, January 14

#Defence minister Rajnath Singh's son Pankaj Singh will run for the Noida seat

Singh is the incumbent, having won the election from Noida in 2017.

#Deputy CM Kesav Prasad Maurya to contest UP Polls from Sirathu in Prayagraj district.

#UP CM Yogi Adityanath to contest election from Gorakhpur.

#We are releasing list of candidates on 57/58 seats in first phase and 38/55 in second phase: BJP leader & Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

#Alliance talks fail between SP and Bhim Army

After all the discussions, in the end, I felt that Akhilesh Yadav does not want Dalits in this alliance, he just wants Dalit vote bank. He humiliated the people of Bahujan Samaj, I tried for 1 month 3 days but the alliance could not happen: Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Azad

#Former Punjab minister Joginder Mann joins AAP

Ahead of the Assembly elections, former Punjab minister Joginder Singh Mann has joined the Aam Aadmi Party, a day after snapping his 50-year-old ties with the Congress. AAP leader and Punjab co-incharge Raghav Chadha said that Mann's induction will give a huge boost to the party in the state.

"Inspired by Arvind ji's vision, Punjab's former cabinet minister and three-time MLA Joginder Singh Mann ji joins AAP ending his 50-year-old association with Congress. He was presently chairman of Punjab Agro Industries Corp. His induction will give a huge boost to the party's unit in Punjab," Chadha said in a tweet and also posted a photo showing Mann joining the AAP in the presence of the party's national convener Arvind Kejriwal.