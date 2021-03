Assembly Polls 2021 Live: BJP to win 26 of 30 seats in Bengal, 37 of 47 seats in Assam, says Amit Shah

AIADMK, BJP, PMK to campaign against DMK over Raja's remarks against CM

The Friday speech by former Union minister A. Raja at Thousand Light constituency in Chennai using "Sexist" and lewd comments against Chief Minister Edappady K Palaniswami has literally landed the DMK in a soup. While the AIADMK has lodged a formal complaint with the Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo, the party is trying to make it a major election issue with its alliance partners -- the Bharatiya Janata Party and PMK. AIADMK leader and Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam while speaking to IANS said, "The statement of A. Raja is totally against women and their dignity. The DMK has touched such a low and is making such comments out of fear of losing. We have already complained to the Chief Electoral Officer to bar him from further campaigning. The DMK has now started insulting women in the name of votes, pity upon that party and its leadership."