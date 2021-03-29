Assembly Polls 2021 Live: BJP to win 26 of 30 seats in Bengal, 37 of 47 seats in Assam, says Amit Shah

Assembly Polls 2021 Live: The first phase of Assembly elections in West Bengal and Assam was held on Saturday. Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah on Sunday said according to the feedback received from the ground, the saffron party will win 26 of the 30 seats that went to polls in the first phase of the West Bengal Assembly election. Similarly, he said the party has got clear-cut indications that it will win 37 of the 47 Assembly seats in Assam that went to polls in the first phase on Saturday. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, campaigning with her injured leg, termed the Modi government "anti-people". In Assam, the Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019, was the central issue in the state even though it did not find a place in the BJP's manifesto.
Mar 29, 2021
09:52
BJP expels 7 Assam leaders for contesting as independent candidates
The BJP in Assam on Sunday said that it has expelled seven leaders from the primary membership of the party for six years for contesting as independent candidates in the assembly election after being denied tickets, reports PTI. "The state party president Ranjeet Kumar Dass has expelled the seven persons for six years with immediate effect for contesting as independents against the party's nominated candidates," Assam BJP general secretary Rajdeep Roy said in a statement.
Share:
Mar 29, 2021
09:34
Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections Update
Rahul Gandhi said Edappadi K Palaniswami was corrupt and had surrendered to Prime Minister Narendra Modi because of the threat from the CBI and Enforcement Directorate (ED).
Bengal records 84.13% polling in first phase of assembly elections
Voting percentage in 30 assembly seats that went to polls during the first phase of West Bengal elections was 84.13 percent, according to an updated report of the Election Commission. Polling was "mostly peaceful", barring a few sporadic incidents of violence, an EC official said on Sunday. Of the 30 seats that went to the polls on Saturday, nine were in Purulia, four each in Bankura and Jhargram, six in Paschim Medinipur, and seven in Purba Medinipur district. The highest polling percentage of 86.32 was recorded in the Purba Medinipur district, followed by Jhargram (84.74 percent), Paschim Medinipur (84.71 percent), Bankura (84.27 percent) and Purulia (81.77 percent).
AIADMK, BJP, PMK to campaign against DMK over Raja's remarks against CM
The Friday speech by former Union minister A. Raja at Thousand Light constituency in Chennai using "Sexist" and lewd comments against Chief Minister Edappady K Palaniswami has literally landed the DMK in a soup. While the AIADMK has lodged a formal complaint with the Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo, the party is trying to make it a major election issue with its alliance partners -- the Bharatiya Janata Party and PMK. AIADMK leader and Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam while speaking to IANS said, "The statement of A. Raja is totally against women and their dignity. The DMK has touched such a low and is making such comments out of fear of losing. We have already complained to the Chief Electoral Officer to bar him from further campaigning. The DMK has now started insulting women in the name of votes, pity upon that party and its leadership." More here
Share:
Mar 29, 2021
08:38
Mamata Banerjee intensifies campaign in Nandigram
Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee intensified efforts to woo voters before campaigning for the second phase of the assembly poll ends in Nandigram on Tuesday evening. Her campaign in the high-stakes constituency will begin at 11 am on Monday with an 8-kilometre roadshow from Khudiram More to Thakurchowk in Nandigram Block 2.
Share:
Mar 29, 2021
08:26
BJP to win 26 of 30 seats in Bengal, 37 of 47 seats in Assam: Amit Shah
Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah on Sunday said according to the feedback received from the ground, the saffron party will win 26 of the 30 seats that went to polls in the first phase of the West Bengal Assembly election. Similarly, he said the party has got clear-cut indications that it will win 37 of the 47 Assembly seats in Assam that went to polls in the first phase on Saturday. Addressing a press conference at his residence, Shah said the peaceful polling and the high voter turnouts are positive signs for the two states and thanked the voters. He also expressed gratitude towards the Election Commission (EC) for conducting peaceful elections in Assam and violence-prone West Bengal. More here