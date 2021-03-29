  • SENSEX
Assembly Polls 2021 Live: BJP to win 26 of 30 seats in Bengal, 37 of 47 seats in Assam, says Amit Shah

CNBCTV18.com | Updated: March 29, 2021 08:26 AM IST

event highlights

Assembly Polls 2021 Live: The first phase of Assembly elections in West Bengal and Assam was held on Saturday. Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah on Sunday said according to the feedback received from the ground, the saffron party will win 26 of the 30 seats that went to polls in the first phase of the West Bengal Assembly election. Similarly, he said the party has got clear-cut indications that it will win 37 of the 47 Assembly seats in Assam that went to polls in the first phase on Saturday. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, campaigning with her injured leg, termed the Modi government "anti-people". In Assam, the Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019, was the central issue in the state even though it did not find a place in the BJP's manifesto.

