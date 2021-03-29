Assembly Polls 2021 Live: BJP to win 26 of 30 seats in Bengal, 37 of 47 seats in Assam, says Amit Shah

BJP to win 26 of 30 seats in Bengal, 37 of 47 seats in Assam: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah on Sunday said according to the feedback received from the ground, the saffron party will win 26 of the 30 seats that went to polls in the first phase of the West Bengal Assembly election. Similarly, he said the party has got clear-cut indications that it will win 37 of the 47 Assembly seats in Assam that went to polls in the first phase on Saturday. Addressing a press conference at his residence, Shah said the peaceful polling and the high voter turnouts are positive signs for the two states and thanked the voters. He also expressed gratitude towards the Election Commission (EC) for conducting peaceful elections in Assam and violence-prone West Bengal. More here