Assembly polls 2021: Kerala registers 69.95 turnout till 5 pm, 63.47 in Tamil Nadu

The voter turnout in the Kerala assembly polls was 69.95 per cent, 63.47 per cent in Tamil Nadu and 77.90 per cent in Puducherry till 5 pm, the Election Commission said Tuesday. In Assam, the turnout in the third and final phase of voting was 78.94 per cent while in West Bengal, where polls are being held in eight phases, the turnout in the third phase was 77.68 per cent till 5 pm, the Commission said in a statement.

Polling was held "peacefully", the EC said. Voting was held in 1.5 lakh polling stations across 475 assembly constituencies in the four states and the union territory of Puducherry on Tuesday.