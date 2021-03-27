Assembly Polls 2021 highlights: Confident of forming govt is Bengal, Assam, says Amit Shah

Thank you for joining our coverage of assembly elections 2021. We will now wrap the blog. Good night, folks!
Chase away outsiders and BJP like you chased away CPM: Mamata Banerjee
BJP trying to purchase people using money says Bengal CM. She also responded to Amit Shah’s claim of winning 26 out of 30 seats where voting took place by saying that outsiders cannot rule Bengal. “Have you (HM Amit Shah) entered the EVM? Why didn’t you say BJP will win all 30 seats? Let us wait for May 2,” she added.
2 Kerala cadre IAS officers sent back from poll duty in Tamil Nadu
Two Kerala cadre IAS officers, Sriram Venkitaraman and Asif K. Yusuf, who were posted as election observers in Tamil Nadu have been called back by the Election commission of India to Kerala. An FIR had been registered against Sriram in a case related to the death of the Siraj newspaper's Thiruvananthapuram bureau chief K.M. Basheer. Asif K. Yusuf is facing criminal charges on furnishing non-creamy layer certificate with fudged income details to claim OBC reservation for getting into the civil services.
Who ordered phone tapping of BJP leaders in Bengal, asks Shah
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday questioned who ordered the tapping of phones of BJP leaders in West Bengal, after the state's ruling Trinamool Congress released a phone conversation between BJP leaders Mukul Roy and Shishir Bajoria.
Addressing a press conference at his residence here, he said: "What our leaders talked about was submitted to the Election Commission in writing. But the question is who did it (tapping)? Who gave permission for the tapping?"
Shah noted that when the Model Code of Conduct is in place, any tapping should be done with the permission of the poll panel. #IANS
Salman Khurshid urges Keralites not to break the trend of choosing alternate fronts
Senior Congress leader and former External Affairs Minister Salman Khurshid on Sunday urged the people of Kerala not to break the pattern of choosing alternate political fronts LDF and UDF every five years and said the decades-old election trend has given the state its best possible advantages. very sensibly and judiciously, the people of the state have always ensured that the best is available to them between the two fronts, he said while addressing the media here ahead of the April 6 Assembly polls.
Newly elected US President Joe Biden in 'Quad meeting' had said that India, under PM Modi's leadership is strengthening... I urge you to save Kerala from LDF & UDF, & their regressive ideologies and make the state glorious again: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Thrissur, Kerala
TMC writes to EC urging it to revert to earlier rule on the appointment of polling agents
The Trinamool Congress has written to the Election Commission urging it to withdraw a recent order that relaxed a rule on the appointment of polling agents, and alleged that the EC had taken the step to help the BJP. According to a March 2009 rule by the EC, polling agents who are appointed by the contesting candidates shall have to be electors in the same polling stations or from neighbouring polling stations falling in the same constituency. However, the provision was amended recently to allow an elector from any part of an assembly constituency to be appointed as a polling agent.
Two BJP leaders were discussing over a phone call the demands made for transfer (of officers). These demands were made in writing. There is nothing secret in this. The question which needs to be raised is that who tapped the phone call: Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah
After discussions with booth level workers & party leaders, I can say out of 30 seats in West Bengal we will win more than 26 seats. We have got clear indications that BJP will win more than 37 seats out of 47 seats in Assam: Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah
LDF, UDF spar over free rice distribution in Kerala
As the ruling and opposition fronts continued to spar over distribution of subsidised rice during the festival season ahead of the April 6 Assembly polls, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday alleged that the Congress-UDF had "misled" the Election Commission over the matter. The opposition was playing "dirty politics" by trying to block the supply of ration rice and food kits to the people,Vijayan said a day after the EC ordered to stop the distribution following the opposition's complaint.
Our policy is 'justice to all, appeasement of none'. When we come to power, we will make a law against 'love jihad': Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Kerala
Tamil Nadu | Case registered against Periyapulla Selvam, Melur MLA and AIADMK candidate, as he campaigned inside a mosque which is a violation of model code of conduct, ANI reported.
West Bengal | Trinamool Congress replaces candidate for Matigara-Naxalbari Assembly constituency, names Rajen Sundas as its candidate.
Rahul Gandhi, Congress | When I see the Prime Minister controlling Tamil Nadu CM, making him touch his feet silently, I'm not ready to accept it. Tamil Nadu CM doesn't want to bow in front of Amit Shah but he is forced to because of the corruption he has done.
Smriti Irani hits out at Raja, says DMK doesn't respect women
Union Minister Smriti Irani on Saturday lashed out at DMK MP A Raja for his alleged unsavoury personal remarks at Chief Minister K Palaniswami and accused the DMK of being a party that does not respect women. Without naming Raja and referring to his reported remarks against "a Chief Minister," (Palaniswami), she said "DMK is such a political party that does not respect women."
"Will they (DMK) give respect to average Tamil women. Do remember this when you go to polling station on April 6 to vote," Irani said and appealed to the people to vote for their own families and not for the DMK's 'dynasty.'
West Bengal: 10 held for violence during phase 1 of polling
At least 10 people were arrested for allegedly being involved in incidents of violence that occurred in two of the 30 constituencies of West Bengal where polling was held in the first of the eight-phase election on Saturday, state Chief Electoral officer Aariz Aftab said.
Seven people were arrested from Salboni seat in Paschim Medinipur district, where CPI(M) candidate Susanta Ghosh was heckled and stones were hurled at his car allegedly by the ruling TMC supporters. BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari's younger brother Soumendu was attacked and his car was vandalised at Kanthi in Purba Medinipur district allegedly by TMC supporters and three persons were arrested. Read more.
LDF-UDF playing "friendly match" in Kerala, says Defence Minister Rajnath Singh
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday hit out at the ruling CPI (M)-led LDF and opposition Congress headed UDF saying they were playing a "friendly match" in poll-bound Kerala. While the Congress and Left are opposing each other tooth and nail in Kerala, 2,000 km away in West Bengal, they are allies, Rajnath, who is in Kerala for campaigning for the April 6 Assembly polls told reporters here. A victory of UDF or LDF is ultimately the defeat of the people of Kerala, he said. Read here.
National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested TMC leader Chhatradhar Mahato in connection with 2009 murder case of CPI(M) leader Prabir Mahato.
Thank you for joining our coverage of assembly elections 2021. We will now wrap the blog. Good night, folks!
Mamata accuses Modi of speaking at Matua temple with an eye on WB polls
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday alleged Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech at the Matua temple at Orakandi in Bangladesh was with an eye on elections in West Bengal. The TMC supremo also alleged that Modi violated the model code of conduct through his speech at the temple, holy to the Matua community spread over India and Bangladesh.
Sporadic violence marks first phase of Bengal polls, 79.79 percent turnout till 5pm
Sporadic incidents of violence were reported from various places that went to polls on Saturday during the first phase of Bengal assembly polls, even as the overall poll situation was largely peaceful with 79.79 percent turnout recorded till 5 pm, an official said. Voting was held in 30 seats several of them part of the onceNaxalhit Jangalmahal region amid tight security and strict adherence to COVID-19 guidelines, the Election Commission (EC) official said.