Assembly Polls 2021 highlights: Confident of forming govt is Bengal, Assam, says Amit Shah

CNBCTV18.com | Updated: March 28, 2021 08:56 PM IST

In a public rally in Chennai, Rahul Gandhi attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah saying that the only relationship possible in BJP is where you have to touch the feet of the leader of BJP, bow down before Narendra Modi or Amit Shah. Meanwhile, Indian National Congress has released its manifesto for the upcoming assembly elections in Puducherry. The Union Territory will go into polls on April 6.
