Assembly Polls 2021 highlights: Confident of forming govt is Bengal, Assam, says Amit Shah

Who ordered phone tapping of BJP leaders in Bengal, asks Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday questioned who ordered the tapping of phones of BJP leaders in West Bengal, after the state's ruling Trinamool Congress released a phone conversation between BJP leaders Mukul Roy and Shishir Bajoria.

Addressing a press conference at his residence here, he said: "What our leaders talked about was submitted to the Election Commission in writing. But the question is who did it (tapping)? Who gave permission for the tapping?"

Shah noted that when the Model Code of Conduct is in place, any tapping should be done with the permission of the poll panel.