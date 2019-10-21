Business
Assembly poll 2019: Voters wowed by Maharashtra all-women polling booth
Updated : October 21, 2019 12:23 PM IST
Setting the tone for Diwali next week, the path leading to the polling station was decorated with rangolis, with the punchline 'Shape Tomorrow by Voting Today' displayed outside the main entrance.
Inside the polling state, the table-covers were in shades of baby pink, and the smiling, all-women staff, was also specially attired in pink.
