Assembly elections: Uttarakhand's development among top priorities of BJP’s double engine govt: PM Modi

The development of Uttarakhand is among the top priorities of the BJP's double engine government, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday at a rally for the February 14 assembly elections. He also said that infrastructure development in the state's border villages is the BJP's priority and people will benefit from the Parvatmala and the Vibrant Village projects.

“I recognise the power, good intentions, and sincerity of people of Uttarakhand. In this Union Budget , we've proposed 'Parvatmala Scheme' to build ropeways for hilly areas. We'll build modern roadways & transport infrastructure in the state,” Modi said.

The prime minister also announced that the work on the Jamrani Dam project will start soon. The Manaskhand tourism circuit will also be developed in the Kumaon region of the state on priority over the next five years, he said.

Modi said that projects worth Rs 17,000 crore have been inaugurated in Uttarakhand. He further added that the Char Dham all-weather road will benefit Tanakpur-Pithoragarh section.

While addressing the rally, Modi also said that the huge turnout indicates that Uttarakhand has made up its mind about voting once again for the "double engine" government. Polling will be held in the state in a single phase for the 70-member assembly.

(With inputs from PTI)

