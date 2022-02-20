Assembly Elections Updates: 17.77% turnout in Punjab, 21.18% vote cast in UP till 11 am

Polling for 117 Assembly seats in Punjab began on Sunday morning amid tight security arrangements. Voting started at 8 am and will continue till 6 pm. A total of 1,304 candidates, including 93 women and two transgenders, are in the fray for the high-stake electoral contest. There are 2,14,99,804 voters, including 1,02,00,996 women. Punjab is witnessing a multi-cornered contest among the Congress, AAP, SAD-BSP, BJP-PLC-SAD (Sanyukt) and the Sanyukt Samaj Morcha, a political front of various farmer bodies. The Shiromani Akali Dal is contesting the polls in alliance with the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP). The BJP is fighting the elections in alliance with Amarinder Singh-led Punjab Lok Congress and Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa-led SAD (Sanyukt). The SSM is contesting the polls with Haryana Bharatiya Kisan Union (Chaduni) leader Gurnam Singh Chaduni-led Sanyukt Sangharsh Party. Prominent faces in the fray include Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, Aam Aadmi Party's chief ministerial face Bhagwant Mann, Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu, former CMs Amarinder Singh and Parkash Singh Badal, and Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal. Former chief minister Rajinder Kaur Bhattal, Punjab BJP chief Ashwani Sharma and former Union minister Vijay Sampla are also in the fray.

Voter turnout till 9 am | Punjab registers 4.80% turnout, while Uttar Pradesh reports 8.15% turnout

Assembly polls 2022: PM Modi urges youth, first-time voters of UP, Punjab to vote

UttarPradeshElections2022 | FIR lodged against Kanpur mayor Pramila Pandey under relevant sections for breach of secrecy of voting at Hudson School polling station, says DM Kanpur Nagar

Punjab | Voting is underway at a pink polling booth managed entirely by women polling personnel at Moga

Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022: BJP going to be eliminated as farmers of UP won't forgive them, say Akhilesh Yadav

"We've hit century in first 2 phases & even in this phase SP & alliance would be ahead of everyone else: SP chief & party's candidate from Karhal," Akhilesh Yadav after voting in Jaswantnagar

Punjab Assembly polls 2022: Shiromani Akali Dal President Sukhbir Singh Badal along with Harsimrat Kaur Badal and Parkash Singh Badal drives to the polling station in Lambi

Punjab Elections 2022 | I am certain of winning Patiala. I think we will win the elections...They (Congress) live in a different world & will be wiped out in Punjab: Capt Amarinder Singh, Punjab Lok Congress founder, at Patiala

UP Polls: Mayawati urges people to vote out ruling party for false promises on employment