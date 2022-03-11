LIVE: PM Modi holds roadshow in Ahmedabad after BJP's win in UP, U'khand, Manipur, Goa

Assembly Elections 2022 LIVE Updates: With the BJP sweeping the latest round of Assembly polls, its leaders credited the performance to the popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who asserted that the verdict highlighted people's strong approval for the party's pro-poor and proactive governance model. The beleaguered Congress sought to put up a brave face, saying it may have lost elections but not its courage. The Aam Aadmi Party, which received a thumping mandate in the Punjab polls, hailed its performance as a "revolution" and announced its presence on the national political landscape. The BJP raced towards a second straight win in politically crucial Uttar Pradesh with a significant margin and strongly dominated the score chart in Uttarakhand, Manipur, and Goa. Lauding BJP workers for ensuring an early Holi for the BJP by making it victorious in four states, Modi said, "It is a day of zest and festivities and this enthusiasm is for India's democracy." After the defeat in assembly polls in five states, Congress said the election results are contrary to the party's expectations.
The Supreme Court on January 25, 2022, issued notice to the central government and the Election Commission on the continuing tamasha of political parties promising or distributing irrational freebies using public funds. AAP flush from its resounding victory in the Punjab Assembly elections would be following the case with interest laced with anxiety as its USP thus far has been freebies in the name of welfarism. AAP government in Delhi was halted in its tracks when it went overboard and announced free rides for women in the Delhi metro. E Sreedharan, the metro man rightly warned of the Delhi Metro Corporation going to seeds if it went ahead with this harebrained move aimed at worming into the hearts of women voters. But unfazed it has gone ahead with free rides for women in its DTC buses on the specious ground that it compensates it for the resultant loss
The Assembly poll results on Thursday brought gloom for several political heavyweights, including two current and five former chief ministers, who lost the electoral battle from their respective seats. Besides them, three current deputy chief ministers, including Keshav Prasad Maurya, lost the assembly election. Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and his Uttarakhand counterpart Pushkar Singh Dhami lost the polls from the seats they held respectively. A similar fate awaited former Uttarakhand chief minister Harish Singh Rawat and former Punjab chief ministers Parkash Singh Badal and Amarinder Singh.
Most of the candidates of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen have not been able to cross the 5,000-mark in the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, according to poll trends on Thursday. The vote share of the Asaddudin Owaisi-led party was just around 0.43 per cent of the total votes polled across the 403 assembly seats in the state, the Election Commission website showed. AIMIM candidates Qamar Kamal in Azamgarh got 1,368 votes, Umair Madni in Deoband 3,145 votes, Abhayraj in Jaunpur 1,340 votes, Moinuddin in Kanpur Cantt 754 votes, Salman in Lucknow Central 463 votes, Rashid in Moradabad 1,266 votes, Mohid Fargani 1,771 votes from Moradabad Rural, and Imran Ahmed in Meerut got 2,405 votes, the website showed at 4 pm. Among other party candidates, Abdur Rahman Ansari got 2,116 votes in Nizamabad, Mohd Intezar 2,642 votes in Muzaffarnagar, Mohd Rafique 1,363 votes in Sandila, Irfan 4,886 votes in Tanda, Yor Mohammed 571 votes in Sirathu, while Rashid Jameel got 1,747 votes from Bahraich, it showed.
With a landslide victory in Punjab under its belt, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) appears set to make big inroads in Rajya Sabha. Elections have been announced to five Rajya Sabha seats in Punjab and the AAP might bag all of them, taking its total in the Upper House to eight. The AAP already has three members - all from Delhi - in Rajya Sabha. It stands to gain in Punjab as two different elections will be held for the five Rajya Sabha seats - one for three seats and another for the remaining two. Among the retiring members from Punjab are Partap Singh Bajwa and Samsher Singh Dullo (both Congress), Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa and Naresh Gujral (both Akali Dal) and Shwait Malik (BJP).
Notwithstanding the political heat generated over the Tikunia violence which had left four farmers among eight people dead ahead of assembly polls, the BJP made a clean sweep by winning all eight seats in Lakhimpur Kheri. In the results declared on Thursday, BJP posted an impressive victory in Nighasan assembly seat where violence had erupted during farmers' agitation on October 3. BJP's Shashank Verma defeated his closest Samajwadi Party rival R S Kushvaha by 41,207 votes in Nighasan. Lakhimpur Kheri had been one of the key attack points of the Opposition parties such as the SP, Bahujan Samaj Party and Congress against the BJP in the run-up to the polls.
Goa BJP central parliamentary board is expected to be in the state today. The BJP legislature party meeting is expected around 9 am. The BJP delegation is expected to visit Raj Bhawan post noon.
Outgoing Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi has called cabinet meeting at 11:30 am. He is expected to handover his resignation to the Governor after that.
The incumbent Congress won only 18 seats in the 117-member Punjab Assembly.
Punjab: AAP MLAs meeting expected today
It was a landslide victory for the Aam Aadmi Party in Punjab as it won 92 seats in the 117-member Assembly, decimating Congress, Shiromani Akali Dal. AAP has elected Dhuri MLA Bhagwant Mann as the chief minister of the state. The party MLAs are expected to meet today.
The Bahujan Samaj Party managed to win only one of the 403 assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh, far from party president Mayawati's pre-poll claims that they would spring a surprise. However, the BSP has managed to secure the third-highest vote share by bagging 12.9 percent of the total votes polled in the state elections, according to the Election Commission figures. The assembly elections were swept by the BJP for a straight second term after it got the highest 41.3 percent vote share, followed by the Samajwadi Party with 32 per cent votes, according to the Election Commission. In the 2017 assembly polls, the BSP had contested all 403 seats and won only 19 of them while its deposit was forfeited on 81 seats. The party had polled over 22 percent of the total votes cast in 2017.
